A much loved husband, father, grandfather and brother, John H. King, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in St. Ann's Hospital, Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

He was born Oct. 9, 1939, in Washington, a son of Lawrence A. and Emma J. Morgart King.

He was a 1957 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Washington. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the Panama Canal Zone from 1963 to 1965. He resided in Elyria, Ohio, for more than 30 years, where he raised his family.

John was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and Council of Neighborhood Associations. He was an avid collector of memorabilia and a longtime Indians fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his four granddaughters. He always had a handful of biscuits for the family dogs.

John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Deanna King; daughters Jennifer (Anthony) Koesters, Heather (Paul) Adams and Melissa (David) Lewis; grandchildren Kristin, Emily, Abigail and Elizabeth; brother Francis L. (Toni) and sister Carol Linton, both of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held July 17 in St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Parish, Gahanna, Ohio. Military burial was held July 18 in Dayton National Cemetery.