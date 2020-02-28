John H. Morton, 86, of Monongahela, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital. Born January 21, 1934, in Floreffe, he was a son of the late Cornelius and Sarah Stout Morton.

As a teenager, John worked for several years at the U.S. Steel Clairton Works before being drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served from 1956-1959 stationed in Germany. After his discharge, John began an apprenticeship as a meat cutter, where he continued working for 30 years at the former A&P, Foodland and Super Value stores. After that, he began working in the maintenance department in the Mt. Lebanon School District, where he continued for 15 years until his retirement in 2002, during which time he also worked part time for eight years for the Grant Maintenance Co.

After his retirement, he spent time helping his daughter at Charleroi Lanes and volunteering at animal rescue under Valley Pet Association, a nonprofit group he and his wife, Bette organized in 1990. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he loved reading, especially the Bible and books on history, and loved working outdoors, gardening and yard work.

A member of Crossroad Ministries (Library Baptist Church) for more than 50 years, he served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, bus ministry and youth group leader. John enjoyed watching football and enjoyed the fellowship of his Christian friends at Upper Room class.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Bette Ann Franceshi Morton, whom he married June 8, 1956; a son, Kurt (Mary Ann) Morton of Richmond, Va.; a daughter, Tammy (Bill) Indorante of Fallowfield Township; four grandchildren, Matthew and Makayla Indorante, Shelby Morton and Jessica Hart; a sister-in-law, Linda Hoosac of New Eagle; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Milton of New Eagle. He is also survived by his beloved nieces, Ronica (Chris) Fronzaglio and their daughters, Chrisney and Gabrielle; Amy (Phil) Arbes and their daughters, Noel and Holly; Shannon (Pickle) Sadler and Kathy (Mark) Davis and their son, Mark Jr.; four nephews, Terry (Cindy) Opfer, David (Dorothy) Opfer, Gene (Pat) Opfer and Jim (Robin) Policastro.

The last immediate member of his family, John was preceded in death by four sisters, Elizabeth (Raymond) Opfer, Dorothy (Russell) Opfer, Aseneth (Attilio) Policastro and Catherine (Kate) Morton; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Milton; and a brother-in-law, Leon Hoosac.

Friends will be received from 2 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, with the Rev. Al Finney officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Mon-Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad.

Memorial donations can be made to Animal Friends, c/o Faith Bjalabok, 110 Robinhood Lane, McMurray, PA 15317.

John's favorite Bible verse was: John 3:16, For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him, shall not parish but have everlasting life.