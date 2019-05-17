John H. "Jack" Penderville, 84, of Cecil Township, went to join his Lord Thursday, May 16, 2019.

He was born June 30, 1934, in Bulger, a son of Felicien and Irene Pape Penderville.

John was a graduate of Union High School, Class of 1952. He then served in the U.S. Army. Mr Penderville was employed by TWA airlines for 44 years, retiring as a ramp supervisor in 1995.

On September 8, 1956, he married Joy L. Ufford Penderville, who survives.

Mr. Penderville was a member of McDonald Presbyterian Church and the Tidioute Veterans of Foreign Wars. He loved golfing, hunting, camping and traveling with his wife.

Surviving are two sons, John E. Penderville of Purcellville, Va., and Jim H. Penderville of Carnegie; two daughters, Judy (Fred) Lombardo of Canonsburg and Jennifer (Terry) Cobble of Bristow, Va.; a sister, Janet Crawford of Bulger; eight grandchildren, Patrick and J.T. Penderville, Jamie (Travis) Isiminger, Joshua Penderville, Brian and Benjamin (Rachel) Lombardo and Brendan and Nicholas Cobble; great-granddaughter Jacey Harn; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, JoAnn Hicks.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, in McDonald Presbyterian Church, Calvary Center, 119 Station Street, McDonald, PA 15057. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to McDonald Presbyterian Church.