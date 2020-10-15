1/1
John H. Stroop Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John H. Stroop Jr., 84, of McDonald, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in his home, with his loving family by his side.

He was born July 10, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John H. Stroop Sr. and Rebecca McAfee Stroop Shaffer.

Mr. Stroop was a member of Crossroads Church in Oakdale and was a retired truck driver with Silhol Trucking. He enjoyed family, painting, traveling, antique cars and having breakfast with friends.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Gloria Hennon Stroop; children, John "Skip" Stroop, Cathleen Donne, Rebecca Peck, Bob Noble, Susan Pompe, Pam Noble, Nora Stroop and Scott Stroop; grandchildren, Amanda (Bryan) Westcott, Samantha (Stephen) Hayges, Milena Donne, Hayley Peck, Joel Peck, Chip, Eric and Christopher Stroop. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Yoho; and brother, Roy Shaffer.

Friends will be received from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, October 16, in the Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse or the McDonald Area Food Bank.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
7246932800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved