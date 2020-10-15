John H. Stroop Jr., 84, of McDonald, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in his home, with his loving family by his side.

He was born July 10, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John H. Stroop Sr. and Rebecca McAfee Stroop Shaffer.

Mr. Stroop was a member of Crossroads Church in Oakdale and was a retired truck driver with Silhol Trucking. He enjoyed family, painting, traveling, antique cars and having breakfast with friends.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Gloria Hennon Stroop; children, John "Skip" Stroop, Cathleen Donne, Rebecca Peck, Bob Noble, Susan Pompe, Pam Noble, Nora Stroop and Scott Stroop; grandchildren, Amanda (Bryan) Westcott, Samantha (Stephen) Hayges, Milena Donne, Hayley Peck, Joel Peck, Chip, Eric and Christopher Stroop. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Yoho; and brother, Roy Shaffer.

Friends will be received from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, October 16, in the Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse or the McDonald Area Food Bank.