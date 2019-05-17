John H. Young Sr., 81, of Washington, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born June 29, 1937, in Chartiers Township, a son of the late Howard P. and Mary F. Ayers Young.

Mr. Young worked as a bar roller for McGraw Edison/Cooper until 1994.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.

He enjoyed rebuilding transmissions and riding his tractor for yard work.

He was a member of the Bears Club and Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion, Washington.

He served in the U.S. Army.

On September 4, 1959, in Washington, he married Virginia P. Felix, who survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Tammy S. Fidel of Robert, La., Jennie L. (Ronald) Dindak of Washington and Lori A. (Riley) McGuire of Wetumpka, Ala.; son John H. (Julie) Young Jr. of Houston; two sisters, Charlotte Young of Washington and Linda (John) Fabrizio of Carnegie; 10 grandchildren, Clint and Maddi Fidel, Nicole Vorum, Lauren Dindak, Brad and Chad Horner, Matthew and John-Michael Graham and Jacob and Abriella McGuire; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and two brothers-in-law, Charles (Eileen) Felix and Jack (Florence) Felix.

Deceased are three sisters, Florence Young, Mary Markulik and Betty Horsley, and a brother-in-law, Cecil Felix.

Friends will be received from noon to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 am Monday, May 20, with the Rev. Kerrie Purnell officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hart Avenue Church of the Nazarene, 913 Addison Street, Washington, PA 15301, or to St. Jude's Hospital at .

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.