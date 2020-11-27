1/
Rev. Fr. John Horosky
{ "" }
Rev. Fr. John Horosky, 81, was called by his savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in his home.

He was born April 17, 1939, in Canonsburg, to the late John and Josephine Zennay Horosky.

He served his priesthood at St. John the Divine in Monesson retiring after 22 years.

He was married 59 years to Judy Alderson Horosky, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by daughters Mary (Jim) Crites and Teresa (Dr. Bradley) Magill; grandchildren Jim (Katelyn) Crites, Nicole (Jim) Smith, Austin Crites, Thomas Magill, Alexanderia (Dennis) Manges, Noah Magill; and three great-grandchildren; brother Harry; and sisters Janet and Susan Horosky, Anna (Mark) Cook.

All arrangements were private.

www.mccabewaldronfh.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 27, 2020.
