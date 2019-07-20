John J. Heslin, 86, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born July 13, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to John J. and Juliette Walsh Heslin, who preceded him in death.

Mr. Heslin was a graduate of Dormont High School in 1951.

On July 14, 1956, he married the true love of his life, Lucille Salino, who passed away March 28, 2015.

John was a veteran having served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. He was proud to serve his country.

He was the executive officer of Heslin Steel Fab, Inc., of Canonsburg, where he worked alongside his son until his retirement. John was a multi-talented craftsman who was detailed oriented and precise in all he was involved in.

He enjoyed building model airplanes and boats. He was a member of several clubs, including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #191 in Canonsburg and the American Legion #902 in Houston.

Above all, his wife, Lucy, was his passion and his focus. They shared many happy times together experiencing life traveling, taking cruises and doing everything together. He was a devoted husband and best friend to her until her passing.

John is survived by his son, John F. Heslin (Liz), and his daughter, Franciene Thompson, both of North Strabane; his five grandchildren, Patrick, Caitlin and Matthew Heslin, and Chad M. (Carianne) Thompson and Kelli Grindo; four great-grandchildren, Pyper and Carson Grindo, and Sawyer and Harper Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jeffrey Thompson, who passed away July 11, 2019; and his sister, Phyllis Ruffalo.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, with Darla A. Tripoli, LFD and Certified Celebrant officiating. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2900 Washington Road, McMurray, with full military rites accorded by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #764 of McMurray and the United States Army Honor Guard.

To view or leave condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.