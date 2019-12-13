John, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family.

He was born October 8, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late John B. and Ann Hovanec Konieczny.

Mr. Konieczny was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Everson and was a mine foreman with R&P Coal Company. He was a Korean War Navy veteran. John was a talented golfer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was the #1 supporter of his 14 grandchildren constantly encouraging them to play golf, hunt, fish and further their education. He was most proud of his family that he and his wife have raised throughout the years.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Carol Graczyk Konieczny of Mt. Pleasant, whom he married on May 8, 1965; children, Brian Konieczny of Mt. Pleasant, Kristin (Bernie) Fontana of New Kensington, Noelle (Sam) Kim of Erie, Paul (Lucre) Konieczny of New Kensington and Patrick (Kristen) Konieczny of McDonald. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Mya, Allie, Caroline, Claire, Sarah, Hunter, Jack, Nina and Owen Konieczny, Ethan, Tyler and Jonathan Fontana, Christopher and Rachel Kim.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Pap and Jane Nackles.

Friends and family will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle Street, Mt. Pleasant. A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday in the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800.