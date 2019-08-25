John J. Medunic Sr., 88 of Crucible died August 21, 2019.

Mr. Medunic was born July 24, 1931 in Iselin, Pa., the son of the late Anthony and Josephine Johngarlo Medunic.

John is survived by his son, John J. Medunic Jr. and daughter-in-law Karen Jaskolka, of Kirkland, Wash., his grandchildren; Rachel and Sam Medunic, both of Kenmore, Wash.; his brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Aleida Medunic, of San Rafael, Calif., and his sister Josephine Minerd, of Rocky River, Ohio, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle John.

Deceased is a sister, Ann Katusa.

John served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and then made his career as a skilled ironworker across the U.S.A., including Hawaii and Guam.

John was an avid fisherman, and accomplished gardener.

He enjoyed lamb roasts, and church festivals.

John adored his grandchildren.

He traveled the world during his life, but his true love was Greene County.

John requested no visitation. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA. 15320, (724)966-5100.