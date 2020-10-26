John J. Moschetta Jr., 81, of Fredericktown, died peacefully with family members present at 9 a.m.. October 23, 2020, at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

Born June 1, 1939 in Brownsville, Pa., Mr. Moschetta was the namesake, devoted, and proud son of the late John J. and Elizabeth Paoly Moschetta of Fredericktown.

Family was the center of John's existence. John is survived by his loving and loyal wife of 59 years, Barbara Margetich Moschetta; four children, John J. Moschetta, III (Rainey), Jeffrey Moschetta, Jacqueline Moschetta-Warren (Chad), and Jerred Moschetta (Twyla); four grandchildren, Nicholas Moschetta (Molly), Morgan Moschetta (fianc Brandon Pelosi), Roman Moschetta, and Rosalind Moschetta; three step-grandchildren, Rein Marshall, Haile Frank, and Laila Sylvester; and a great-granddaughter, Ryan Leigh Pelosi. Also surviving are three brothers, Joseph P. Moschetta (Judy), James A. Moschetta (Kathy), C. Jerome Moschetta (Elizabeth D.); two sisters, Janet Moschetta Bell (John) and Jean M. Winfree (Ben); many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Moschetta, a Roman Catholic, was a member of St. Katherine Drexel Parish, (formerly St. Michael the Archangel of Fredericktown), and enjoyed noonday masses with his beloved daughter, Jacqueline Moschetta-Warren, at Immaculate Conception Church in Washington, Pa.

John J. Moschetta, Jr. attended the Bethlehem Joint Schools in Fredericktown, prior to graduating from the Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was also a graduate of Waynesburg College and the West Virginia University College of Law. He became a member of the Pennsylvania Bar and West Virginia Bar in 1969. During his early professional years, Mr. Moschetta was a Juvenile Prosecutor under Washington County District Attorney Jess D. Costa, and a Solicitor for Washington County Comptroller Frank A. Mascara. As a general practitioner of law in Washington County, Mr. Moschetta represented thousands of coal miners in their workers compensation cases, many involving black lung disease. He handled social security, personal injury, and estate work as well. A man of the people, John Moschetta spent his career representing working men and women. John was an approachable, caring, affable person, who gave legal advice and counsel to many, free of charge, long before it was known as pro bono work.

While John followed in his father's footsteps to make lawyering his vocation, his avocation was his love of horses. Not only licensed to practice law, John was also a licensed harness racing driver, with a unique and remarkably diverse combination of education, training, and skills. For over 50 years, John was a member of the Pennsylvania Harness Horsemen's Association. He owned, bred, trained, and drove horses at the Meadows Racetrack in Washington, and his horses raced at various other tracks in New Jersey and New York. John made many lifelong friends among horse lovers at the Meadows Racetrack and elsewhere.

In addition to being an accomplished horseman, John was an avid, active, and skilled sportsman. He embarked on deep-sea fishing trips from the coast of Florida and from Key West. He made many fly-fishing trips to Wyoming, Montana, and Canada. Locally, he was a keen deer hunter, and he also traveled to Canada for bear hunting. John shared his love of hunting and fishing with his sons, son-in-law, grandson, nephews, and cousins, often taking them on fishing and hunting trips to the western United States and Canada. He especially enjoyed delighting people with his many humorous stories about these trips. John traveled the United States of America "from sea to shining sea," sharing his love of nature and country with family and friends along the way.

John was a music lover, and he was known to drive, with windows down and opera recordings blasting, into the Meadows Racetrack to train his horses. Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli were two of his favorites. John himself was an accomplished trumpet player in his youth, and regularly played taps for memorial services at local cemeteries. A natural and colorful raconteur, never at a loss for words, John entertained all those within his scope of daily life with a deep, endless trove of wonderful stories.

One of John's most enduring and humanistic qualities was his ability to champion those he loved in times of medical crisis. Many grateful people have been the beneficiaries of his unrelenting advocacy, knowledge, commitment, generous spirit, and warm heart. John did not give up on people he cared about, ever.

John's passing will be mourned, but his memory will live on. "John Moschetta" stories have become family and local folklore, and will be told and retold with love and respect for generations.

