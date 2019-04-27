John J. Zelinsky Sr., 87, of Finleyville, passed away suddenly Thursday, April 25, 2019.

He was born June 26, 1931, a son of John and Helen Nasal Zelinsky.

Mr. Zelinsky was retired after 33 years as a shearman with USX Gary Works in Gary, Ind., and was also employed as a prison guard with the state of Indiana for 10 years.

He served in the U.S. Army military police during the Korean War and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville.

John played baseball while serving in the military and with various teams in the area. He also umpired Little League baseball in Hobart, Ind., where he had raised his two sons.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Hostovich Zelinsky, with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage; two sons, John J. Zelinsky Jr. (Pam) of Auburn, Ind., and Michael Zelinsky (Lisa) of Waukesha, Wis.; five brothers, Edward, Robert, James, Jerry and Daniel Zelinsky; two sisters, Dorothy Gump and Viola Burkhart; six grandchildren, Amy, Leah, Julia, Rachel, Michael Jr. and Laura; one great-grandchild soon to be born; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Andrew Zelinsky.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, at St. Francis Church in Finleyville. Everyone please meet at the church Monday morning. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to a .