On Saturday, June 8, 2019, John James Domin, 82, died in Hospice Alive in Nashville, Tenn.

John was born December 31, 1936, in Burgettstown, to Thomas and Veronica Domin.

John, a Burgettstown High School graduate, is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith Domin Boyles; two daughters, Teresa Carpenter (Craig) and Christine Lamb; son Thomas Domin; four granddaughters, Jenna Carpenter, Taylor Carpenter, Heather Raub (Tristan) and Abby Lamb; great-granddaughter Sophia Raub; and great-grandson Levi Raub.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in Catholic Church of the Nativity in Thompson Station, Tenn.
Published in Observer-Reporter on June 12, 2019
