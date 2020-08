John Jankech, 76, of Carnegie, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Manor Care of Peters Township.

He was born April 4, 1944 and was Greek Orthodox by faith. Mr. Jankech was the last of his immediate family and all services will be held privately.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.