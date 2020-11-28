John Joseph Dunn Jr., 61, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after a six-month illness.

John was born December 2, 1958, in Washington, a son of the late John J. and Patricia A. Dunn.

He was a graduate of Chartiers Houston High School. He worked several years at Overnite/UPS.

John liked the simple things in life. He enjoyed fishing, his remote control monster trucks and drawing and painting.

He is survived by three brothers, Stephen and Bernice Dunn of Jacksonville, Fla., Brian and Shanon Dunn of Washington, and William Dunn of Washington; two sisters, Debi Klein of Washington and Connie Dunn of Washington; four nephews, Cole Dunn of North Carolina and Hunter Jenkins, Luke Dunn and Levi Dunn, all of Washington; three nieces, Chelsea Dunn of Washington, Taylor Klein of Pittsburgh and Brittany Malone of Cecil; and a great-niece, Arianna Davis of Washington.

At John's request, all services are private. He will be laid to rest with parents he missed very much in Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Hickory.