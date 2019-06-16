John Joseph Gallo, 65, of Houston, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in his home.

He was born November 7, 1953, in Washington, a son of Joseph and Nellie Ross Gallo.

Mr. Gallo was a 1971 graduate of Trinity High School. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the Army, where he served for nearly three years.

John was employed in the maintenance department at Washington and Jefferson College, where he had worked for 33 years.

Mr. Gallo was a member of the First Christian Church in Canonsburg.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, and all of his dogs.

Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Deborah Williams Gallo; a daughter, Jonette Gallo of Canonsburg; a stepson, John Galla of Houston; and a sister, Gloria "Candy" Cianelli of Meadville.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, June 18, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Full Military services will be provided by the Honor Guard from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191, Canonsburg.

