John Kendralla III, 67, of Greensboro, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 16, 2019, while on vacation in Abingdon, Va. Born July 12, 1952, in Waynesburg, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Kocerka Kendralla. He was a member of the former Holy Family Roman Catholic Church and the former Saint Ignatius of Antioch Roman Catholic Church. At present, he was a member of Saint Matthias Parishes of Greene County. John retired after more than 30 years from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. He was hired as a laborer and retired as the Greene County maintenance manager. He was a present member of the Muddy Creek Investment Group and was past member of the Greene County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors. He was presently an Emeritus member of the Greene County Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, past member of the Greene County Planning Commission, past member of the Greene County Transportation Committee and was an active member of the Point Marion Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1932.

John is survived by his beloved wife Shelda Widdup Kendralla, whom he married on August 17, 2006. He is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and Thomas Lewkowicz; brother-in-law Richard Widdup; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carolyn and James Brothers; stepdaughter Kyla Gray; two stepgrandsons, Kyle and Colin Gray and fiance Meagan Watson; stepgreat-grandson, Kaleb; stepgreat-granddaughter Leia; four aunts and uncle Rose Kendralla, Ruth McDowell, Helen Kocerka, George and Mary Louise Kocerka. Also mourning John's passing are a niece and nephew and their families; godson Denzil McIntire; two "just because they are" godsons, Bart and Jayce Donley; many cousins, dear friends, the guys of The Bears Den and his loyal canine companion, Luke.

Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering to honor John's life between 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, September 8 in Greensboro Monongahela Fire Department located at 104 T451, Greensboro. Private Interment will follow in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in John's name to Colby's Stars Foundation, 112 Bedilion Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, ALSAC/ , 600 Waterfront Drive, Suite. 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or the Athletic Department, Mapletown High School, 1000 Mapletown Road, Greensboro, PA 15338. Arrangements are under direction of Louis E. Rudolph funeral Home, Point Marion. Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com