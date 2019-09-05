John Kendralla III, 67, of Greensboro passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 16, 2019 while on vacation in Abingdon, Virginia. Born July 12, 1952 in Waynesburg, son of the late John and Elizabeth Kocerka Kendralla.

John retired after more than 30 years from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Shelda Widdup Kendralla, whom he married on August 17, 2006.

Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering to honor John's life on September 8, 2019 at the Greensboro Monongahela Fire Department, 104 T451, Greensboro, between 2 and 5 pm. Interment will be on Friday, September 13, 11 a.m. in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in John's name to Colby's Stars Foundation, 112 Bedilion Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, ALSAC/ , 600 Waterfront Drive, Suite 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or the Athletic Department, Mapletown High School, 1000 Mapletown Road, Greensboro, PA 15338. Arrangements are under direction of Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, Point Marion. To view the entire obituary or to leave condolences to the family please visit www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.