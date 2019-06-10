John "Jake" Knestrick, 54, of Muse, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Canonsburg General Hospital.

He was born October 21, 1964 in Canonsburg to Howard and Norma Carosone Knestrick, who preceded him in death.

Mr. Knestrick was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and Rosedale Technical Institute where he earned an Associate's Degree in Auto Mechanics.

John was currently employed as a security guard for Kellington Protective Services.

Jake enjoyed many hobbies and interests including hunting, fishing, bonfires with friends and family and working on cars. He also collected dragons and had an extensive collection. He had an unfiltered sense of humor that he was well known for among all his friends and family.

He is survived by Maggie Rhoads, his significant other, of Muse; his children, Nicole M. Phillips (Chris) of Muse, Ashley M. Knestrick of Houston, Lacey J. Joseph (Casey) of Washington, Richard T. Klawuhn of Muse, David M. Klawuhn of Muse, September D. Vitka of Houston and Jonathan N. Vitka (Harley) of Houston; his brothers, Howard Martin Knestrick, Jr. of Washington, Michael Anthony Knestrick of Indiana,; two sisters, Barbara Fair (Steve) of Brownsville and Lary Jean Walters (Eric) of Monongahela; six grandchildren, Devon Knestrick, Steven Joseph, Leviathyn Almeida, Charlee Almeida, Jonathan Vitka, Jr., Skylar Laboy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD owner/supervisor and Darla A. Tripoli, LFD, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, Washington Road, McMurray.

