John "Coke" Krusper, 88, of Carmichaels, formerly of Renton, passed away at 9:56 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in his home. He was born September 11, 1931, in Renton, a son of the late Paul J. and Julia Kovac Krusper.Mr. Krusper attended Plum schools and served with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.He worked at Consolidation Coal Co. Renton Mine until 1985, when he moved to Carmichaels and worked at the Bailey Mine until his retirement in 1994. After retirement, Mr. Krusper drove limousines for Michael's Auto for 15 years.Mr. Krusper enjoyed listening and dancing to Slovenian polkas, hunting, attending yard sales, flea marketing and collecting toys. He was an avid hot wheel collector. In addition, Mr. Krusper was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers fan.He cherished his family, especially his grandchildren. His wife, Virginia Mellon Krusper, passed away November 30, 2007.Surviving are a son, Douglas A. Krusper (Bernadette) of Murrysville; a daughter, Lori Friday (Rob Haines) at home; two grandchildren, John Friday (Michelle) and Andrew Friday (Ashley); eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.Deceased are a son, John Eric Krusper; a great-great-grandson, Spencer; a brother, Paul Krusper; and four sisters, Mildred Cackowski, Pauline Bartko, Maryann Pelino and Julia Krienbrooke.Due to current Centers for Disease Control guidelines, there will be no public viewing. Private interment will take place at Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Borough.Arrangements are entrusted to Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.The family suggests memorial contributions to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793, 445 East Lincoln Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.For additional information and to sign a guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 14, 2020.