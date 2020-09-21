1/1
John L. Deco Jr.
1951 - 2020
John L. Deco Jr., 69, of Houston, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington, with his family by his side.

He was born August 10, 1951, in Canonsburg, the son of Rose Marie Stevenson Deco Colussi of Washington and the late John L. Deco.

John was a 1969 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and attended Slippery Rock University.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Houston, where he served as trustee.

John was a carpenter by trade. He was owner of D & D Builders and had worked for Strimel Brothers Builders and Adlin J. Strimel Builders for many years.

When his daughters were active in sports, John was a member of the Chartiers-Houston Basketball Boosters, where he served as president and the Chartiers-Houston Youth Softball Association. He also belonged to the Houston Independent Club and served as statistician for the Chartiers-Houston football team for many years. Other enjoyments include hunting, golfing and woodworking.

Most important was the time he spent watching and coaching his children and attending his grandchildren's activities and sporting events.

On August 10, 1973, he married Jackie Patsch, his wife of 47 years, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are four daughters, Marcy Menale (Joe) of Feasterville, Beth Dady (Matt) of Houston, Melissa Arabia (Christian) of Finleyville and Johnna Bear (Adam) of Flushing, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Madison and Hannah Menale, Natalie, Maddox and John Thomas "JT" Dady, Caleb, Carter and Aubrey Arabia and Jackson and Bryce Bear; three sisters, Debra Harmon (Mark) of Houston, Rebecca Zito (Gary) and Ginger Deco (Donnie Phillips); and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his father, are his stepfather, Bruno Colussi; and his godmother, Virginia Bagnato.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Masks must be worn; social distancing and limited occupancy will be enforced.

Due to present circumstances, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests performing an act of kindness for someone in need.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
SEP
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
