John L. Lesneski, 61, of Washington, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in his home.

He was born July 8, 1957, in Canonsburg, a son of the late John Lesneski and Margaret Conway.

Mr. Lesneski attended a home inspection trade school.

He worked for Shiloh Industries and Curinga's Inn, and as an independent home inspector, painter, builder and was a subcontractor for over 25 years.

John was a member of North Buffalo Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of Anawanna Hunting and Fishing Club for 20 years.

An avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed playing cards and spending time at home with friends, family and his wife of 39 years.

On May 2, 1980, he married Deanna L. Reese, who survives.

Also surviving are five children, Michael I. (Renee) Blake of North Pole, Alaska, John Aaron (Josh Irizarry) Blake of Washington, Melissa M. (Chad A.) Pedigo of Tampa, Fla., John L. (Skyler Conley) Lesneski II of Washington and Ryan "Max" Lesneski of Washington; a brother, Ronald Roman of Freeport, W.Va.; four sisters, Joyce (John) Cecil of Washington, Deborah Curinga of Finleyville, Janet (Barry) Ross of Canonsburg and Lori Bardella of Morgantown, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Skyler "Izzy" Blake, Anastasia Blake, Camilla Blake, Wyatt Pedigo, Witt Pedigo and Tucker Pedigo; a granddaughter, due in May; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 in North Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 711 Rural Valley Road, Washington, with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating. Inurnment will follow in North Buffalo Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, John requested that a tree be planted in his memory, or flower bulbs be donated to a person or place of the donor's choice.

