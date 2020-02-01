John L. Mary, 81, of Canonsburg, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in his home.

He was born December 26, 1938, in Canonsburg, a son of Samuel and Blanche Krusienski Mary.

Mr. Mary was a 1956 graduate of Chartiers High School. Following his graduation, he joined the Navy.

John was employed by the former McGraw-Edison in Canonsburg.

He was a longtime member of the Houston Independent Club, enjoyed the Meadows Casino, and was an avid high school wrestling fan. As a child, he owned a goat and appropriately called it Billy.

He was thoughtful, stubborn, funny, ornery, hilarious, well liked and will be missed by those who knew him.

Surviving are four children, Johnna Mary of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Mark Mary and Greg Mary, both of Canonsburg, and Steven Mary (Cassie) of Asheville, N.C.; two grandchildren, Samantha and Darien Mary; a sister, Joyce Spencer of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, his son Brian Mary is deceased.

