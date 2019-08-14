John L. "Jack" Pratt, 75, died Monday, August 12, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital.

Mr. Pratt was born March 8, 1944, in Carmichaels, a son of the late Robert E. and Annabelle Rankin Pratt.

Jack was a graduate of Penn State and California universities. He was the owner and operator of Jack's Excavating Co.

On September 5, 1964, Jack married Betty Skoda Pratt, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, Jerilyn McNeely (Mark) of Waynesburg, Stephen Pratt (Crystal) of Carmichaels, Mouse Pratt (Beth Ann) of Jefferson and Marcus Pratt (Kelli) of Carmichaels; four siblings, Robert (Pete) Pratt of Crucible (Alta), Ann Blair of Aleppo, Joyce Krcelich (Joey) of Carmichaels and Jeff Pratt (Lori) of Carmichaels; four grandsons, Ayden, Brody, Joby and Bronson Pratt; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.

Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing and driving his loyal dog, Hemi, to McDonald's for a burger for each of them.

Jack requested that his funeral service be private. Interment will be in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Department.