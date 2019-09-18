John L. Wadsworth Sr., 85, of Daisytown, died Sunday, September 15, 2019.

He was born Wednesday, January 31, 1934, in Daisytown, son of the late Harry and Mary Staley Wadsworth.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Heidi Keefer.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Gloria Crouse Wadsworth; four children, Cheryl Keefer and husband Bob of Brownsville, John L. Wadsworth Jr. and wife Doris of California, David K. Wadsworth and wife Christine of Daisytown and Randy A. Wadsworth and wife Dawn of Orefield; sister, Betty Jane Crouse of Daisytown; brother, Joe Wadsworth of Monessen. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Melissa Brazzon and husband Jason, Travis Keefer, Dakota Keefer, John L. Wadsworth III and wife Maria, Brad Wadsworth and wife Paula, Dan Wadsworth and wife Alexis, Hollie Owens and husband Tyler, Kayla Lee and husband Jacob, Christian Wadsworth, and Cullan Wadsworth; 11 great-grandchildren, Logan, Jayden, Gavin, Miranda, Ivy, Ava, Jayden, Carmella, Jason, Jaxon and Emma.

Friends will be received for a memorial visitation 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 20 in Mariscotti Funeral Home, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California. Funeral services will begin at 8 p.m. with Pastor David Watson officiating.

