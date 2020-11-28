1/1
John Lewis Findling Jr.
John Lewis Findling Jr., of Burgettstown, passed away November 24, 2020, with his loving family at his side.

He was born September 10, 1952, a son of the late John Lewis Findling and Betty Alloway Findling.

He graduated from Burgettstown High School in 1970 and later became a steelworker for 42 years and a lifelong farmer. His family farm was established in 1947 and was very near and dear to his heart. John enjoyed hunting, the Steelers, his cars, especially his mustang, firearms and his online auctions. John was a very loving guy, he always made friends everywhere he went and he will be truly missed by everyone he leaves behind.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia Restanio Findling; children, John Lewis III (Renee), Jenna Zeh (Tim), Jared Findling (Evelyn) and Ashley Cassidy, who was like a daughter to him; granddaughters, Maryn, Shalyn, Lauren, Layla, Ellie Mae; and his first grandson who is due April 12, 2021 and will be named after his grandfather to honor him; special great-nieces, Harper and Delaney Cassidy; a sister, Cheryl Ford (Dave); and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor. Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, November 29, in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, 724-947-2049. There will be a mass of Christian burial for John at 10 a.m. Monday, November 30 in Saint Isidore the Farmer Parish celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church located at 1109 S. Main Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021. It is asked that everyone who attends must wear a face mask and/or covering.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 28, 2020.
