John Liam O'Toole, 24, of Venetia, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Born February 20, 1996, in Pittsburgh, Liam was a son of Mr. Kevin O'Toole of Pittsburgh and Carol O'Toole of Venetia.

He is survived by his sisters, Maille O'Toole and Nora O'Toole; parents Kevin and Carol O'Toole; grandparents John and Lois O'Toole of Pittsburgh, and William and Gail Boice of Venetia; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him very much.

Liam graduated from Peters Township High School in 2014 and attended Pittsburgh Technical College in Robinson, receiving his Associate degree in Welding. After graduation from PTC, he enlisted in the Air Force in 2017, serving as an Airman 1st Class with the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., and working as a crew chief on the F-35. During his term of service, he was part of the Air Force Honor Guard and played bagpipes for services and ceremonies honoring service personnel and veterans.

Upon his return to Pittsburgh, Liam was accepted by the Carpenter's Training and Apprentice Program and was recently sworn into the union brotherhood to begin his training as a commercial carpenter and welder. He aspired to advance his welding skills and talked often about becoming certified as an underwater welder.

He was a proud member of the MacDonald Pipe Band of Pittsburgh, Bikers for Justice, the Wingmen Motorcycle Club, Brothers Against Domestic Violence, the Library Sportsmen Club, and an aspiring member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division #23, Lawrenceville.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, November 25, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday afternoon, November 27, in Beinhauer Family Funeral Home, 2820 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 28, in St. John XXIII Parish, St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Drive, McMurray, PA 15317, with the Reverend Father Pierre "Bud" Falkenhan Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray.

Memorials may be given in Liam's name to Freedom Service Dogs of America. Freedom Service Dogs of America (FSD) is a nonprofit organization that provides custom-trained, life-changing assistance dogs for people in need including children, veterans and active-duty military. Their disabilities include autism, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis and PTSD.

