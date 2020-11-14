On Sunday, November 8, 2020, John M. Dryer passed away in his Avella home.

A son of the late Horton W. Dryer and Elizabeth Withers Dryer, he was born June 16, 1937, in Homestead.

Mr. Dryer earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from the University of Pittsburgh. Following graduation, he actively served in the United States Army and the Army Reserves.

He was a member of Grove United Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years, where he married Jo Ann Crain August 5, 1961, and where his three children were baptized.

Mr. Dryer worked for 32 years at the H.J. Heinz Company before retiring as a general manager of Quality Assurance and Research. As general manager, he traveled the world assuring the quality of Heinz products.

He was the owner operator of the famous Heinz Percheron hitch, which participated in George Bush Sr.'s inaugural parade, as well as Governor Thomas Ridge's inaugural parade. They also participated in famous parades such as The Rose Bowl, Fiesta and Macy's Day Christmas parades. Many state fairs, in Canada and the United States, were part of their travel schedule every year, as well. With the retirement of the hitch in 2007, the horses went to join Arlington National Cemetery pulling the caissons of fallen heroes. The Heinz wagon is currently on display at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.

Mr. Dryer enjoyed hosting gatherings for family and friends on his 242 acre farm, where he farmed with his sons and right-hand man, Doug Horne.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jo Ann; beloved children Elizabeth Nijenhuis (Rabo) of Eighty-Four, Dean Dryer (Melissa) of Washington; his grandchildren, Benjamin Dryer, Gerrit and Skylar Nijenhuis, and Justin, Katie and JT Dryer. Also surviving are his sister, Elaine Smith of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Proceeding him in death is a son, Officer John David Dryer, DVM.

Friends and family will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, in Grove United Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Main Street, West Middletown, PA 15379.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, family and friends will gather for services and interment by invitation only.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Anova Hospice Care, 17 McKean Avenue, Suite 1, Charleroi, PA 15022.

