Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Howell Jr..

John M. "Jack" Howell Jr., 71, of McDonald, Cecil Township, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, in his home.

He was born July 19, 1947, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John M. and Mary Lucarini Howell.

Mr. Howell was a heavy equipment mechanic with Lindsey Enterprises and also worked for US Air. He enjoyed hunting mushrooms, multi-level marketing, watching movies, TV shows, paying the guitar, drawing and painting, reading and debating. He was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them and his dogs, Shatzi and Diva.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Cheryl "Cheri" Sawhill Howell of McDonald; children Kira (Cat) Thompson of Ohio, Nathan (Amy) Howell of Pittsburgh and Micah (Miranda) Howell of Robinson Township; and grandchildren Halen, Sydney, Brody, Max, Olivia and Asher. Also surviving are his sisters and brother, Barbara Jean (the late Jerry) Kaufman of McDonald, Dave (Dawna) Howell of McDonald, Sandy (Mark) Hilker of Cecil and Debbie Elena of McDonald.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Patricia Howell.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon, the time of service, Friday, March 15, in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jessie Klepsic's Angels for Animals, 982 Thomas Eighty Four Road, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

To sign a guest book, visit thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.