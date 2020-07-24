The Rev. John Mark Scott Sr. passed away, surrounded by family and friends, in his home Wednesday, July 22, 2020, two months short of his 101st birthday.

The Rev. Scott was born September 13, 1919, on the North Side of Pittsburgh, a son of the late John E. and Reatha Marie Weber Scott.

He attended school on Troy Hill and the North Side of Pittsburgh. Upon graduation from the University of Pittsburgh in 1941, he entered Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, from which he graduated in 1944.

On July 17, 1942, he married Elizabeth Anne Mackey, of Springdale. Mrs. Scott passed away in 2007.

The Scotts had four children, daughters Nancy, Amy and Sarah, all deceased.

The Rev. Scott is survived by his son, John Mark Scott Jr. and wife Judy of Avella; son-in-law Arthur Gilkes; seven grandchildren, Arthur (Rebecca) Gilkes, John (Lindsey) Gilkes, the Rev. Andrew (Sarah) Scott, the Rev. Benjamin (Elena) Scott, Hope (the Rev. Curtis) Paul, Adam (Diane) Stokes, Cristin (Ian) Snyder; and 17 great-grandchildren, Oliver and Vivian Gilkes, Amelia, John and William Scott, Angelina, Sophia, Ruby and Elizabeth Scott, Lane and August Paul, Isabella, Emily, Sarah Jean and Amy Grace Stokes, Liam and Laura Snyder.

The Rev. Scott's longest pastorate was at North Buffalo United Presbyterian Church, where he served for more than 35 years. Other positions included Memorial Park in Pittsburgh, Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, Upper Buffalo Presbyterian Church, Hiland Presbyterian Church in Westview, a Senior Chaplaincy at Allegheny General Hospital and Canonsburg Hospital, and teaching at Waynesburg College. He was an art and poetry therapist at Mayview State Hospital.

In the course of his long and fabled life, he completed and published five volumes of poetry and prose. His volume O Altitudo is the most comprehensive autobiographical piece, although all of his work reflects his many life experiences. The same is true of his many paintings.

The Rev. Scott is most remembered for his scholarly sermons, which he delivered without notes for his entire preaching career encompassing more than 2,000 sermons. He also committed to memory vast portions of the New Testament in addition to the works of distinguished British and American poets.

Mr. Scott will be commemorated by his family at a private service, which he himself planned in his later years. As true to his keeping, the service will be largely scriptural with some readings of his own favorite poems, by his grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to any faith-based charitable organization to include The Salvation Army, The City Mission, Resurrection Power, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary or any church of one's choosing for the purpose of Christian service.

The family would like to thank the many wonderful people who attended to the Rev. Scott's final days. We extend special gratitude to the Rev. Scott's long-time caregivers, Megan Meyers, Stacy Brandenburg and Jessica Long, provided exceptional care, as did Gateway Hospice and Visiting Angels, whose personal involvement was a source of joy. Neighbors Don and Betty Umphrey provided much satisfaction through help and visits, special foods and snacks. His last request was for a slice of banana cream pie.

