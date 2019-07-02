John William "Eto" Maroni, 83, of Burgettstown, passed away surrounded by his family and friends Saturday, June 29, 2019, in his home.

He was born May 20, 1936, in Burgettstown, a son of the late Eto and Cynthia Steel Maroni.

Mr. Maroni was an 82nd Air Borne veteran, serving in the Korean War. He was a retired steel worker at LTV and J&L for 42 years, and also a retired worker for Lee and Martin Funeral Home and Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc.

He was a devout member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. John was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 3440, Burgettstown, served as grand knight 0922 Bishop Boy 6 Assembly, trustee and color corps commander, a life member of Burgettstown Volunteer Fire Department and a sacristan at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

He is survived by his sister, Rebecca Ann McUmar, and nephew John McUmar. John is also survived by his adoptive family and special friends, Charlene "Sis" Bonner, Kate (Doug) Lonick, Susie (John) Bartoletti, Nato (Becky) Dzuro, Patrick (Kristen) Konieczny and Mya and Allie Konieczny.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway, 724-796-3301. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Burgettstown. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, where a full military honors service will be led by Canonsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191. A firemen's service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Burgettstown Volunteer Fire Department, in memory of John.

