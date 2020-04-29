John Martin Mercer, 92, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Sunrise Senior Living in Fairfax, Va., following a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's.

He leaves his wife of 69 years, Elaine; his daughter, Monique and her husband, Tom; his daughter, Christina and her husband, Randy; his brother, Gene Mercer and his wife, Patty; two granddaughters, Jordan and Natalie; two grandsons, Andrew and Dylan; and his two nephews and their families.

Born and raised in Washington, a son of John and Matilda Mercer, he was a 1946 graduate of Washington High School and a 1951 graduate of Penn State University.

Mr. Mercer had a long, successful career working for the U.S. Government as a research meteorologist for the Department of the Navy. He worked on many successful technical projects, including weather satellites and runway icing detection devices.

Mr. Mercer had a passion for sports, with a love for the Boston Celtics, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Redskins.

He was also always involved in his children and grandchildren's many activities, both amused when they were little, and impressed as they grew older.

Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.

