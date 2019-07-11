John Michael Fritch (1966 - 2019)
Obituary
John Michael Fritch, 52, of Donora, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh. He was a member of the Our Lady of the Valley Church in Donora.

He was born July 31, 1966, in North Charleroi, a son of William and Dedra Steban Fritch.

John was an avid fisherman and loved playing the guitar, especially old Elvis songs. He was noted for having one of the best jump shots in the Mon Valley area.

In addition to his parents, John is survived by two sons, Joshua Fritch of Donora and Jacob Fritch of Delmont; two brothers, Michael (Margaret) Fritch of Whitehall and William (Linda) Fritch of Maryland; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Donna Pitschman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Anthony L. Massafra Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 40 Second Street Extension, Carroll Township/ Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11.

Prayers will be recited in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Valley Church, Donora.

To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 11, 2019
