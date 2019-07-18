John Molek, 79, of Coal Center, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born June 3, 1940, in Washington County, a son of the late Mike and Mary Lopushansky Molek.

Mr. Molek was employed at Christy Park Steel Mill and worked as a mechanic at Ritenours Scrap Yard. He was a well-known musician in the Mon Valley, performing for celebrations and local establishments. He loved his family, playing his piano, and riding his Indian Chief motorcycle.

From a family of 16, John grew up on a large farm, where work was hard, celebrations were huge, polka music always played, laughter was loud, and foot-stompin' polka dancing was common. John taught himself to play the guitar and piano at a young age. He was a sincere and kind man with many talents, had the ability to fix anything, and would always help anyone in need. As a musician, he was well known for his old-time country music and rock and roll. He will be remembered as "Johnny," the man who sang "Blueberry Hill" and rocked the house with "a whole lotta shakin' going on!" He will always be known by his 14 grandchildren as Pap-pap, and to his children as larger than life itself. He will be forever loved and missed by all those who knew him.

Surviving are six children, Jonny Petros, Michael Molek, Missy Molek, Lisa Scherer, Jennifer King, Betty Lou Grguric; 14 grandchildren, Nikki, Jessica, Monica, David, Max, Keegan, Ashton, Robby, Matthew, Joey, Tommy, Michael, Rachel, Ashley; five sisters, Betty Miller, Patty Leyda Hellman, Judy Stringhill, Margie Gibino, Verna Molek; three brothers, Andy Molek, Frank Molek and Joe Molek; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased in addition to his parents are daughters Tammy Burkley and Heather Fister; brothers Amos Molek and Mathius "Mok" Molek; sisters Dolores Galamb, Lillian Zundel and Rose Lutes.

Private interment will be held in Beallsville Cemetery.

