John N. Thomas, 69, of Carmichaels, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.

He was born December 29, 1949, in Beaver Falls, a son of the late Nelson Thomas.

John was affectionately known as "Foul-ball John," as he enjoyed and attend most all the sporting activities of the Carmichaels Area High School.

He was also an honorary member of the Carmichaels-Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company and a social member of American Legion Post 400, Carmichaels.

Surviving are his longtime friend and care giver, Mary A. Lewis, and her family of Carmichaels.

Deceased are a brother and a sister.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 2, with Glenn Bates officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels. Condolences may be expressed at

