John Nicholas Myers Jr. (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Reasner Funeral Home - Wellsburg
1515 Charles Street
Wellsburg, WV
26070
(304)-737-3251
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reasner Funeral Home - Wellsburg
1515 Charles Street
Wellsburg, WV 26070
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Reasner Funeral Home - Wellsburg
1515 Charles Street
Wellsburg, WV 26070
Obituary
John Nicholas "Buddy" Myers Jr., 87, of Avella, passed away peacefully Monday, August 5, 2019, in his home.

He was born February 11, 1932, to the late John N. Sr. and Mary Ondrick Myers.

He was an iron worker with Iron Workers Local 3 in Pittsburgh for 67 years. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, former financial secretary of American Legion Post 643 and a member of Richard Vaux Masonic Lodge 454, Burgettstown.

He was a former avid golfer, die-hard Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan and a member of Sugar Run Lodge, where he loved playing cards with his friends.

He is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Darla Kirschner Myers; his children, John (Nick) Myers III, Leslie Metz and Gary Myers; six grandchildren, Shannon, Kristen, Traci, Brittany, Chelsea and Melissa; sisters, Patsy and Marion; and seven great-grandchildren, with two on the way.

Deceased are his son, David Myers, and sisters, Lorraine Myers and Geraldine Checco.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Reasner Funeral Home, 1515 Charles Street, Wellsburg, W.Va., where services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9. Interment will follow in West Point Cemetery, Avella, with full graveside military rites.

Condolences may be expressed at ReasnerofWellsburg.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 7, 2019
