John P. McIlwain, 77, of Peters Township, died peacefully in his sleep, Saturday, September 12, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis S. McIlwain; loving father of Deborah Ann Yordy (Kip), Karen Suzanne Millner (Mark), Patrick John McIlwain (Kylie) and Kevin James McIlwain (Holly); cherished grandfather of Karsten Anthony Millner, Katharina Faith Millner, John Joseph McIlwain, James Augustine McIlwain and Noa Hazel McIlwain; dear brother of Patricia Ann Nelson, Mary Ellen Eubank and Shirley Bower. He is also survived by dear friends, family members and nieces and nephews.

John served in the United States Army for 14 years and was honorably discharged as a Major, having served two tours in Vietnam. He continued to serve his country as a special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF); he retired as a resident agent in charge in 1995.

Upon retirement, John passed along his real-world experience when he became a professor of Criminal Justice at Waynesburg University. He was an integral part of Fiat Lux and CSI camps at Waynesburg. His favorite part of teaching was the interactions and relationships he built with students and staff. John was a Master Mason, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, Doric Lodge # 630 Sewickley, President of Pittsburgh Masonic Police Pin Club, member of Blue Knights International, Blue Knights McMurray PA 21 and life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #764 McMurray. John also enjoyed reading, theater, fishing and riding his motorcycle, but his greatest joy was spending time with family.

A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, in St. David's Episcopal Church, 905 East McMurray Road, Venetia, PA 15367. Private interment to follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

