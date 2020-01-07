John Pienkosky, 76, formerly of Washington, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Beaver.

Born in Atlasburg, he was a son of the late Tony and Anna Buchko Pienkosky.

John was a graduate of Union High School, Burgettstown, and was a retiree of Western Penitentiary, Pittsburgh.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Robison and USS New Jersey during the Vietnam War.

John is survived by a son, Justin (fiance Julie) Pienkosky of Washington; a brother, Tony (Nancy) Pienkosky of Ambridge; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa R. Pienkosky, who died January 6, 1998; his former wife, Betty, who died in July 2018; a brother, Paul Pienkoski; and a sister, Mary Ann Cox.

Per his wishes, there were no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1119 Washington Avenue, Monaca.

To share condolences, get directions and other information, visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.