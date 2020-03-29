John Pinzone, 83, of Langeloth, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Premier Healthcare of Washington.

He was born November 10, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a son of the late Anthony and Conchetta "Connie" Pinzone.

Surviving are his seven children, John Pinzone (Elizabeth) of Brooklyn, Larry Pinzone (Hilda) of Florida, Kathy Angotti of Staten Island, N.Y., Kim McBride of Brooklyn, Anthony Gianfrancesco (Ruth Ann) of Langeloth, Jason Pinzone (Kelly) of Imperial and Tina Crawford (Kevin) of Pittsburgh; a sister, Marie Capadanno of Brooklyn; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his first wife, Helen Busuttil Pinzone, who died February 20, 2000; his second wife, Julia Gianfrancesco Pinzone, who died February 2, 2010; a son, Eric Pinzone; a brother, Anthony Pinzone Jr.; and a sister, Tillie Camporeale.

Regrettably, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Services and interment in Grandview Cemetery, Florence, were held privately.

Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021, is honored to assist John's family during this difficult time.