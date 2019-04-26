John Preston Work, 73, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Washington, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born September 5, 1945, in Washington, a son of the late Clinton and Glenna Walker Work.

John was a graduate of Trinity High School. He also graduated from West Liberty College with a bachelor's degree in business.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War, where he received the Good Conduct Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Expert M-14 Badge.

John was the former owner of Ivy Green Flower Shop and worked for Conaway Outdoor Power Equipment for more than 20 years.

He was a member of Victory Family Church in Cranberry.

John enjoyed boating, carpentry and loved to build anything. He loved spending time with family and friends and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

On July 14, 1978, he married Vallie Rush, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Shannon (Chad) Robertson of Cranberry; a brother, Sam (Marsha) Work of Stafford, Va.; three grandchildren, Drew, Luke and Chloe; and father-in-law Delmont Rush of Cranberry.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, with Pastor Linda Mankey officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Gardens.

Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

Memorial contributions can be made to s Project, 301 Grant Street, Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

