John R. Bair, 89, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Bair was born July 7, 1929, in Crucible, a son of the late John Rankin and Maude Ritson Bair.

On June 23, 1951, John married Mildred Hruska, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, John Robert Bair, Susan Madich, Lisa DeMola (Louie) and Marcia Chernisky; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Irene Hankins, Shirley Forshey and Jane Mitchell.

A son, Richard Bair, died in 1972.

Mr. Bair served his country in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division in the Korean War.

He was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Parish of Nemacolin.

John was a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America. He worked at the Duquesne Light Co. mine at Greensboro until retirement.

John enjoyed hunting and watching old Western movies in his spare time.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, 724-966-5100. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church, Carmichaels. All are welcome to attend.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to O.S.P.T.A. hospice for its care of John.