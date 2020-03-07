John R. "Jobe" Bird, 88, of Claysville, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born July 4, 1931, in Prosperity, a son of the late John D. Bird and Enola Bird.

Jobe was a graduate of Trinity High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War and stationed in Washington, D. C.

He worked at Tri State Engineering for 35 years as a machinist and was the caretaker at Claysville Cemetery for 13 years.

Jobe enjoyed hunting, reading, walking with his wife Shirley, taking cruises and vacations, and spending time with family and enjoying life.

He was a long time member of the Waynesburg Moose and Claysville Legion.

On April 7, 1956, he married Shirley B. McClelland, who survives.

Also surviving are his children, Gary R. (Barb) Bird of Culpeper, Va., Linda (Danny) Hull of Washington, Barb J. Bird of Claysville and Michael (Chenette) Bird of Hickory; a sister, Patty Robertson of Washington; nine grandchildren, Cory, Cheryl, Tracy, Elijah, Mandy, Shelby, Danny Jr., Autumn and JR; 15 great grandchildren.

Deceased are his siblings, Walter Bird, Ronnie Bird and Mary Ealy.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, the time of service at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow at Claysville Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available on line at www.NealFuneralHome.com.