John R. Carroll, 82, passed away peacefully, in Upper St. Clair, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was the first baby born in Greene County Memorial Hospital December 1, 1937, to John and Cora Marie Ross Carroll in Waynesburg.

John graduated from Waynesburg Central High School and went on to attend Bowling Green University, where he served four years in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

He was married to his beloved wife, Donna Minor Carroll, for 57 years and they had two children, John and Jeffrey, who they raised in Upper St. Clair.

John's entrepreneurial career started when he and his partner started Hangliter & Carroll Company, a confectionery brokerage based in Pittsburgh. He was a long-time broker for Goetz, Toostie Roll & Ferrara Pan candy companies. He contributed many significant innovations to the confectionery business and was considered a well-respected leader in the industry.

John served two years as president of The Pittsburgh Candy Club and was one of the founding members of The National Confectioners Association. He retired in 2006 and was inducted into The National Candy Hall of Fame in 2008.

Throughout his life, John enjoyed bringing his family and friends together with his funny stories and larger-than-life personality. He was an avid golfer and achieved seven holes-in-one throughout his lifetime. John had been a Steelers season ticket holder for more than 50 years. Now the boys will carry on the tradition.

John is survived by his wife, Donna; their children, John and wife Halle and their children, Elli and Christopher, and Jeff and wife Emily. He was a beloved brother-in-law and uncle to his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cora Marie Carroll; brother Jim Carroll; and sister Jane Carroll Moore.

John will be forever in our hearts. At this time, the family will be having a private service and interment. A memorial service will be held to celebrate John's life at Westminster Presbyterian Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in honor of John to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org; Washington City Mission, https://www.citymission.org; or S.H.I.M., https://shimcares.org.

