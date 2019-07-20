John R. "Knothole" Clark, 88, of Waynesburg, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

He was born September 26, 1930, in Rogersville, a son of the late Samuel J. and Mary Buchanan Clark.

He was a 1949 graduate of Center Township High School.

John was a member of the First Baptist Church of Waynesburg and a former member of the First Christian Church in Rogersville.

He resided in Rogersville until his family moved to Waynesburg in 1952.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

John was employed with the Columbia Gas System for 42 years. At the time of his retirement, he was a dispatching and metering supervisor in the Washington operating center.

He was a member of the Columbia Gas Quarter Century Club. He was also a member of the Waynesburg Senior Center and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 461 in Waynesburg. He had served on the North Franklin Election Board.

John was a volunteer for the Greene County Fair Board and the American Cancer Society. He also volunteered at the Humane Society of Greene County for several years.

He enjoyed bus tours, gardening, playing cards, dancing and country music. John was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His sporting activities included golf, fishing, hunting, softball and bowling. John played softball in many leagues in Greene County and West Virginia. He bowled for more than 60 years in Greene and Fayette counties. The sport he loved the most was bowling.

In 1974, he married Marlene Clark, who passed away in January of 2017.

He is survived by sons John W. Clark and Barry A. Clark, both of Waynesburg; stepdaughter Susan Cole and stepson Scott Cole, both of Waynesburg; granddaughters Amie Baysinger and Sally Thomas; grandson Zachary Clark; stepgranddaughter Katie McCoy; and a sister, Ella Mae Waters.

Deceased is a daughter, Brenda Clark; a brother, Leroy J. "Crackie" Clark; stepgranddaughter Lori Bedilion; nephews Montie Clark and Larry Clark.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, followed by services at 2 p.m., with Dr. Edward Peirce officiating. Interment will be in Green Mount Cemetery with graveside military honors by American Legion Post 330, Veterans of Foreign Wars 4793 and 123. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Waynesburg or Humane Society of Greene County. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.