John R. Kazimer, 73, of Bobtown, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, in the Mapleshire Rest Home, Morgantown, W.Va., following an illness of several months.

Born January 30, 1946, in Uniontown, he was a son of Virginia Stockton Kazimer of Uniontown and the late Rudolph "Rudy" Kazimer.

A 1963 graduate of South Union High School, he was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Maryland, until his retirement. He was a member of the Bobtown Polish Club and Bobtown Rod and Gun Club.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Sandy Vlodek Kazimer; two children, Denise Kazimer of Forestville, Md., and Scott Kazimer and wife Angie of Mechanicsville, Md.; two grandchildren, Noah and Victoria Kazimer; and a brother, Bobby Kazimer, and sister, Debbie Callahan, both of Uniontown.

Also deceased are two brothers, Rudy and Ricky Kazimer.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, in St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, Bobtown, with Father Al McGinnis as celebrant. Interment will follow in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner.

