John Robert "Bobby" McCracken, formerly of West Alexander, died February 9, 2020, at Dixon Health Care Center in Wintersville, Ohio.

Bobby was born on February 15, 1954, in Wheeling, West Virginia, a son of John Marshall McCracken and Leota Dougherty McCracken.

Bobby attended the West Alexander Methodist Church in West Alexander, Pa.

Bobby proudly served in the Marine Corps for 16 years and was a Vietnam Veteran who received two Purple Hearts along with many other medals.

Bobby worked many years as a Diesel Mechanic for car dealerships in Ohio,Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Bobby spent a lot of time on a farm in his youth and continued his passion for raising animals and gardening after his time in the service.

Surviving are a nephew, Jake McCracken of Arizona and several cousins.

Deceased, are his parents; and his brother, Donald McCracken.

Funeral arrangements are pending.