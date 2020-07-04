1/
John R. Sebolt
1931 - 2020
John R. Sebolt, 89, of Eighty Four, Nottingham Township, died Monday, June 29, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born April 21, 1931, in Bethel Park, a son of George and Anna McMonagle Sebolt.

Mr. Sebolt was retired as a civil engineer with Colonial Iron Works in Canonsburg.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville.

Surviving are two sons, John Michael Sebolt (Lorraine) of Pleasant Plain, Ohio, and Joseph Sebolt (Debbie) of North Lawrence, Ohio; two daughters, Kathleen Boff (Ralph) of Burgettstown and Elaine Mahland (James) of Washington; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his wife, Mary Carol Kroll Sebolt, who died October 3, 2017; three brothers, George, Hugh and Daniel Sebolt; and a sister, Marita Creehan.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Finleyville. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with full military honors accorded by Mon Valley Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions can be made to Residential Hospice Foundation, Attn: Lois Brooks, 5440 Corporate Drive, Suite 400, Troy, MI 48098.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
JUL
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
