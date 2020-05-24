John Rice
John Rice, of Aubundale, Florida, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.He was born October 23, 1933, in Greene County. He attended Cecil High School. He joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War.On May 30, 1956, he married his beloved wife, Mildred.He lived most of his life in Canonsburg.Mr. Rice retired and moved to Florida with his wife who is deceased.He was a father of four.Surviving are a daughter, Pamela Vanderlee; three sons, David Rice of Washington, Kevin Rice of Auburndale and John Rice of Cincinnati; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Mr. Rice was an avid outdoorsman and a sports enthusiast.He is gone but will forever be remembered by those that that knew and loved him.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 24, 2020.
