John Robert "Jack" Livingston, 50, of Finleyville, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in the emergency room at Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills Borough.

He was born October 31, 1969, in McKeesport, a son of John E. and Jean Jester Livingston of Finleyville.

Jack was employed as a sheet metal mechanic with Dynamic Aviation in Harrisonburg, Va.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War and was a loving father and grandfather, an avid Pittsburgh Penguin fan and a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a son, John Robert Livingston II of Finleyville; two daughters, Emily Livingston (Joseph Lees Jr.) of Newark, Ohio, and Peyton Livingston of Logan, Ohio; a sister, Robin Fartini (Michael) of Newell; a grandson, Joseph Lees III; two nieces, Justine and Kristen; a nephew, Michael; and his significant other, Leanne Heminger.

There will be no public visitation. Interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kegel Funeral Home, Inc. in Finleyville.

