On Sunday, May 17, 2020, John Robert McQuaid Sr., of McMurray, passed away at the age of 91.Bob was born November 6, 1928, in Leetsdale, to DeLorme and Margaret Buckley McQuaid.He served in the Marine Corps from 1946 to 1951, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He completed his engineering degree at Geneva College in 1955, then worked 30 years for RCA, building and maintaining manufacturing facilities; he also worked 20 years for HHSDR Architects and Engineers, building and remodeling schools in Peters Township and the surrounding area.On December 30, 1950, Bob married Evelyn Ferne Graebner of Fair Oaks. Residing in McMurray since 1966, they raised three children, Janet of McMurray, Bob Jr. of Los Angeles, Calif. and Mark of Kensington, Md.Bob was a loving husband and father. He rarely missed an opportunity to watch his children participate in a sport, perform in a concert or play or just spend time with his immediate and extended family. He was president of Boys' Baseball in Peters Township from 1971 until the early 1980s and was a lifelong golfer. The friends Bob made through golf, community service and work were dear to him.Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Ferne, in 2006; and brother, DeLorme "Bud" McQuaid of Leetsdale, in 1985.Bob is survived by his three children and a grandchild, Sarah, of College Station, Texas (Bob Jr.'s daughter); and by his daughter-in-law, Tracey Lenhardt-McQuaid (Mark's wife); and grandchildren, Olly and Maya Duckett (Mark's stepchildren); as well as many nieces and nephews. Bob will be laid to rest with Ferne in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in a private ceremony. A celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled at a future date.If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. The family has donated in Bob's memory to Peters Township Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 764 Ambulance Service (a 501©(4) organization) 300 Municipal Drive, McMurray, PA 15317, whose lift assists allowed Bob to live at home much longer than would otherwise have been possible; and to the United Way of Washington County, (a 501©(3) organization) (www.unitedwaywashco.org).Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-941-3211. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 21, 2020.