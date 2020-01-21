John Robert Milton, 78, of Bentleyville, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Manor Care Health Services, McMurray. He was born December 19, 1941, in Star Mine, Carroll Township, a son of Michael and Virginia Evans Milton.

John was a 1959 graduate of Monongahela High School. He was employed for 30 years by the Mt. Lebanon School District, retiring from the maintenance department. For many years, he owned and operated J&R Landscaping in Bentleyville. John enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with his family at Shellbark Campground in Bedford.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Tustin Milton, with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage January 26, 2019; son Michael Milton; daughter Machell Morton and husband Tim, all of Bentleyville; two granddaughters, Jessica Morton, and Julia Ostarello and husband Daniel; two brothers, Ronald Milton, Samuel Milton and wife Betty; and a sister, Carrie Campisi and husband James, all of New Eagle; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael "Jay" and Thomas Milton.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, January 23, in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24, with the Rev. David Evans officiating. Interment will follow in the Finleyville Cemetery.

